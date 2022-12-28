Left Menu

Maintain discipline, do no hanker after post: Cong's Rajasthan incharge tells state delegates

Therefore discipline is important and will be maintained in the party, he said.I told them that their work should not be for the sake of a position. The party should be prioritised and they should exercise patience.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:19 IST
In the backdrop of factional fighting in the Congress' Rajasthan unit, the newly appointed state incharge Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday urged party delegates to maintain discipline and work for the organisation with patience without hankering for any post.

He said that the party gives due respect to those who work sincerely.

Randhawa, in his address at a Pradesh Congress Committee convention here attended by PCC delegates, said discipline will be maintained in the party.

Without discipline, even a house cannot be run. Therefore discipline is important and will be maintained in the party, he said.

"I told them that their work should not be for the sake of a position. The party should be prioritised and they should exercise patience. The party gives due respect to those working with sincerity," the Congress leader told reporters after the convention.

His remarks come amid a bitter power struggle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, with both camps publicly speaking out against each other PCC delegates included MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents, former district presidents and other leaders.

At the convention, four resolutions were passed unanimously, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Chief Minister Gehlot said suggestions received at the convention would be included in the state budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

