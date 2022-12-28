Govt, party will work with better coordination, says Himachal CM Sukhu at Congress meet

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the Congress government and party in the state would work with better coordination to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people.

Addressing the function on the occasion of the 138th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress at Rajeev Bhawan here on Wednesday, he said there could be a difference of opinion on certain issues among party workers, but their ideology is the same.

''The Congress government in the state would give due respect and honour to the Congress workers,'' he said. He said that almost all the Congress MLAs were grassroots workers. Sukhu said he has been connected with the Congress for the last forty years and his elevation as chief minister is an ''honour to every grass root worker of the Congress party''.

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress has been mired in infighting, and the leader of Sukhu's rival camp and state unit chief Pratibha Singh was among the frontrunners for the CM's post. Suku said on Wednesday that his government was committed to all-round and balanced development.

The Congress Government would ensure that the people get a corruption-free and responsive administration in the state, he said, adding the present dispensation was here to bring change in the system and not to enjoy power. Referring to the unearthing of the paper leak scam, he said the state government took the step of suspending the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission.

This was done to instill in the youth a faith in recruiting agencies that they lost during the tenure of the previous BJP government. Member of Parliament and State Congress President Pratibha Singh also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the decision of the state government to suspend the functioning of HPSSC. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu reviewed the Covid situation in the state at a meeting with health officers.

He said that genome sequencing of positive case samples must be ensured and visitors must be persuaded to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during their stay in the state.

Mission Director NHM Hemraj Bairwa said that there were 28 active Covid cases in the state, out of which three patients were in hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)