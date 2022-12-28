Left Menu

TMC to launch outreach prog ahead of Bengal rural polls

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:14 IST
TMC to launch outreach prog ahead of Bengal rural polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to launch an outreach programme on January 2 ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Under the outreach programme, around 3.5 lakh TMC workers will make people aware of the state's welfare schemes, he said. The outreach programme will be launched at a TMC party workers' convention at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Monday, he said, adding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address the gathering.

Lawmakers and hundreds of party workers, including office-bearers of state, district and block committees, and representatives of women and youth wings of the party, will participate in the convention.

Important announcements are expected to be made, and a comprehensive programme to reach out to crores of people in over 3,000 gram panchayats will be launched, he said.

Ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state, the TMC had launched similar outreach programmes such as 'Didi ke bolo' (Tell Didi) which paid rich dividends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022