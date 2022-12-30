Bolivia court sentences arrested governor Camacho to six months pre-trial detention

A Bolivian court sentenced right-wing opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho to six months of pre-trial detention a day after he was arrested in connection to 2019 social unrest that saw former leftist President Evo Morales flee the country.

"I'll never surrender, this is a fight for democracy and freedom," said Camacho, a proponent of a greater federalization, in a statement on his Twitter, less than an hour earlier. Camacho has said he is innocent of the charges and his lawyer that he was "unjustly" detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)