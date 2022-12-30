Commerce minister Piyush Goyal condoles death of PM Modi's mother
She inspired him to dedicate his life in the service of the nation and supported him in his life long sacrifices, giving him strength and guidance throughout his journey.Losing a mother is the biggest loss one can experience and my thoughts are with Modi Ji in this very difficult moment.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.
The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and his respected mother shared a deep personal and emotional connection. She inspired him to dedicate his life in the service of the nation and supported him in his life long sacrifices, giving him strength and guidance throughout his journey.
''Losing a mother is the biggest loss one can experience and my thoughts are with Modi Ji in this very difficult moment. May God give him the strength to bear this irreparable loss. The nation stands with him in this mourning,'' the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
