Left Menu

Democracy-loving people will give befitting reply to CPI(M), Congress in polls: Ex-Tripura CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:39 IST
Democracy-loving people will give befitting reply to CPI(M), Congress in polls: Ex-Tripura CM
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb has asserted that ''democracy-loving'' people of Tripura will give a ''befitting reply'' to the CPI(M) and Congress in the assembly elections in the northeastern state due early next year.

Speaking at a party's programme in Golaghati area in Sepahijala district on Thursday, the former CM alleged that CPI(M) and its ''non-official ally'' Congress have ''cheated the people of Tripura'' during the Left Front rule in the state.

Now, they have joined hands in the name of ''restoration of democracy''.

He was referring to a joint statement issued by six Opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI(M), on December 27, urging people across political affiliations to ''put an end to the regime of the dark''.

Deb asserted that the BJP has implemented promises made to electors before the 2018 assembly elections.

The BJP is committed to providing government benefits to the last person, he added.

Senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar dismissed the charges and asserted that the Opposition parties are coming together with an understanding, not a political alliance, to ''restore democracy that has come under threat under the BJP rule''.

''BJP leaders including Chief Minister Manik Saha and his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb are scared of our effort, hence they are leveling such baseless allegations,'' he said.

Former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Gopal Roy said the joint statement was issued by the six political parties to appeal to all ''democratic and secular people to come forward to resist attacks on democracy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022