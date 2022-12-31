Prayer meet for PM Modi's mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday

Left Menu

Hiraben passed away during treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital. Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi work using your brain and live life with purity, he tweeted.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 19:07 IST
Ahmedabad, Dec 31 PTI) A prayer meet will be organised on Sunday in memory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben at PM's birthplace Vadnagar in Gujarat, according to her family members.

Hiraben passed away at 99 in Ahmedabad early Friday morning.

She is survived by five sons -- PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai -- and daughter Vasantiben.

The ''besnu'' or prayer meet for Hiraben Damodardas Modi will be held at Vadnagar in Mehsana district on January 1 between 9 AM and noon, as per an advertisement issued by her family members in a Gujarati newspaper on Saturday. Hiraben passed away during treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar in the presence of PM Modi, his brothers and other family members.

After her death, the prime minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end.

''I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values.

''When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. 'Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi' (work using your brain and live life with purity),'' he tweeted.

