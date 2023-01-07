Left Menu

Insurrection at US Capitol was attack on American democracy: President

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:43 IST
Insurrection at US Capitol was attack on American democracy: President
  • Country:
  • United States

Two years ago the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 was an attack on the country's democracy but ''we the people prevailed'', President Joe Biden has said.

''The US Capitol was breached, which had never happened before in the history of the United States of America, even during the Civil War,'' he said, remembering the day when a violent mob surged through it, assaulting law enforcement officers and vandalising its hall.

Former president Donald Trump was charged by the House of Representatives for inciting the unprecedented insurrection and it led to his impeachment.

“Two years ago on January 6, our democracy was attacked. There's no other way of saying it,'' said Biden at a ceremony to bestow the Presidential Citizen's Medal, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, for the first time in his presidency. He also told the gathering at the White House that the violent mob of insurrectionists not only assaulted law enforcement officers and vandalised sacred halls, but also hunted down elected officials, all for an attempt to overthrow the will of the people and usurp the peaceful transfer of power.

“All of it, all of it was fuelled by lies about the 2020 election. But on this day two years ago, our democracy held because we the people, as the Constitution refers to us, we the people did not flinch. We the people endured,” the president said.

“We the people prevailed. And on this day of remembrance, joined by the Vice President and the second gentleman and all of you, we honour a remarkable group of Americans who embodied the best before, during and after January the 6th, 2021,” Biden said.

The award recognises ''citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens,'' he said.

Biden said that soon after his inauguration, he travelled to England for the G-7 summit and there, “I sat next to the president of France, across from the chancellor from Germany, etc, and I said America's back.” “You know what the response was? Not a joke. For how long? For how long?” Biden said.

''I just sat there and looked -- and I believe it was the prime minister of Italy who said it, but I can't remember for certain which of the seven -- the six said it,” he said.

“...said what would you think, Mr. President, if tomorrow you woke up and you had a headline in the press saying that in the British Parliament a mob had come down the hall, broken down the doors of the House of Commons, police officers that were killed or died, the place was vandalized in order to overthrow the election of the speaker of the House or prime minister's election…” Biden recalled as being asked “What would we think if we heard that news today, if any other leading democracy in the world went through this?” he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023