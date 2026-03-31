Germany Voices Concern Over Israel's New Death Penalty Law
The German government has expressed concern over the Israeli parliament's recent decision to pass a death penalty law, fearing it will primarily impact Palestinians in the Palestinian Territories. Germany, fundamentally against the death penalty, cannot support this move by Israel.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has voiced significant concerns about the Israeli parliament's recent approval of a law enabling the death penalty, which could mainly affect Palestinians in the occupied territories. The German government, steadfastly opposed to capital punishment, has communicated its unease over this development, a spokesperson revealed.
Since early October, Israel has intensified measures against terrorism, but the German spokesperson emphasized that the new law has sparked serious apprehension. The spokesperson highlighted Germany's longstanding opposition to the death penalty.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the spokesperson underscored Germany's disapproval and refusal to endorse Israel's latest legal decision. The statement reflects the deep-rooted stance within Germany against capital punishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Summit Against Antifa: Reshaping U.S. Counterterrorism Strategies
Controversial Death Penalty Law Passed in Israeli Parliament
Controversial Death Penalty Law Passed in Israeli Parliament
Controversial Death Penalty Bill for West Bank Palestinians Awaits Israeli Parliament Vote
Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq: A Turning Point in Counterterrorism