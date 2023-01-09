Czech court acquits presidential candidate Babis in subsidy fraud case

A Czech court acquitted former prime minister Andrej Babis on Monday in a case of alleged EU subsidy fraud, improving the billionaire's prospects in a presidential election this week in which he is among the favorites.

The prosecution had sought a suspended jail term and a fine for Babis, accusing him of illegally tapping 2 million euros for building a leisure and conference centre near Prague.

