Peru sets curfew in restive region in response to deadly protests

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 00:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Peru

Peru's government approved an overnight curfew in the restive southern region of Puno, the country's prime minister announced on Tuesday, after violent protests escalated earlier this week leaving at least 17 dead.

The curfew, which will run from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time in the region, will be in place for five days, according to an official decree.

