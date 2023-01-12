LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil government prepares for more anti-democratic protests

The latest in Latin American politics today: Lula government prepares for more protests in Brazil

BRASILIA - Brazil's 11-day-old government braced for more anti-democratic protests by supporter of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, after demonstrators rampaged through state institutions, threatening to destabilize the country. The government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva bolstered security measures nationwide as flyers appeared on pro-Bolsonaro social media calling for mass demonstrations in Brazilian cities to "retake power."

"We have measures to reinforce security throughout the country since pamphlets of new demonstrations have been circulated," said Rui Costa, Lula's chief of staff. Blinken says no request so far from Brazil over Jan. 8

WASHINGTON - The United States has not received any specific requests from Brazil over the storming of Brazil's top institutions in Brasilia by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We've not received any specific requests from Brazilian authorities. Of course, if and when we do, we'll work expeditiously to respond," said Blinken, speaking at a news conference at the State Department.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, having challenged the results of the Oct. 30 runoff election that he narrowly lost to rival Lula. Reuters reported Wednesday that aides to U.S. lawmakers from the Jan. 6 committee engaged in early talks to cooperate with Brazilian lawmakers looking to investigate the storming in Brasilia, citing two people familiar with the matter. Salvadoran lawmakers pass digital asset issuance law in bitcoin haven

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador, which became the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender two years ago, approved a law that would regulate the issuance of other digital assets by both the state and private entities. "The purpose of this law is to establish the legal framework that grants legal certainty to transfer operations to any title of digital assets used in public issuance offers," the legislation document said.

Mexican president ready to meet Canadian power firms over dispute MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was working with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve problems facing Canadian electricity companies in Mexico after the two met in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador said he had told Trudeau he was willing to invite companies for talks over how to resolve disagreements. On Tuesday, the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada vowed to tighten economic ties at a North American summit, even as integration is hampered by ongoing disputes over Mexico's energy policies. (Compiled by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Edmund Blair and Christopher Cushing)

