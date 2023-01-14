Left Menu

Make Bharat Jodo Yatra grand success in J-K: Cong leader Rajni Patil to partymen

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 00:12 IST
Make Bharat Jodo Yatra grand success in J-K: Cong leader Rajni Patil to partymen
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Jammu and Kashmir affairs in-charge Rajni Patil on Friday asked the party workers to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success in the Union Territory.

The Yatra is scheduled to enter Jammu and Kashmir via Lakhanpur on January 19.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the foot march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patil said every effort will be made to make the Yatra a “historical event” despite inclement weather and severe cold conditions in J-K.

Patil will take stock of the arrangements for the Yatra at a meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023