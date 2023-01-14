Make Bharat Jodo Yatra grand success in J-K: Cong leader Rajni Patil to partymen
Congress leader and Jammu and Kashmir affairs in-charge Rajni Patil on Friday asked the party workers to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success in the Union Territory.
The Yatra is scheduled to enter Jammu and Kashmir via Lakhanpur on January 19.
Talking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the foot march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patil said every effort will be made to make the Yatra a “historical event” despite inclement weather and severe cold conditions in J-K.
Patil will take stock of the arrangements for the Yatra at a meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar on Saturday.
