Scotland's SNP set to row back on de facto independence referendum- The Times

Scottish first minister Nicola sturgeon is preparing to row back on her plan to make the next general election a "de facto referendum" on Scottish independence, The Times reported on Saturday.

The Scottish National Party (SNP)'s executive committee will be presented with an alternative option on Saturday which would say that votes for the SNP will be treated as a show of support for a second referendum, not a backing for separation, the newspaper said citing a document seen by them.

