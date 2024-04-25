Left Menu

'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan hits back at critics for bold fashion choices

In the ever-glamorous world of 'Bridgerton,' where opulent fashion reigns supreme, one of its stars, Nicola Coughlan, has confidently responded to critics questioning her recent outfit choice.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:33 IST
'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan hits back at critics for bold fashion choices
Nicola Coughlan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the ever-glamorous world of 'Bridgerton,' where opulent fashion reigns supreme, one of its stars, Nicola Coughlan, has confidently responded to critics questioning her recent outfit choice. The Irish actor, known for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington, didn't let naysayers dampen her spirits as she elegantly brushed off the criticism.

As per E! News, during a promotional stint in Australia alongside her 'Bridgerton' co-star Luke Newton, Coughlan sported a striking black Ganni ensemble, featuring a silk bra paired with a matching skirt and blazer set. However, some observers took to social media to question her attire, prompting a response from the 37-year-old actor herself. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Coughlan posted a photo of her outfit with a simple yet assertive caption, "Cos it looked good."

While promoting the upcoming third season of 'Bridgerton,' slated for release on May 16, Coughlan and Newton teased fans with insights into their characters' evolving relationship. Amidst discussions about a potential romance between Penelope and Colin, portrayed by Newton, the duo also shared amusing anecdotes from behind the scenes.

Reflecting on their on-screen chemistry, Coughlan and Newton revealed a mishap involving a broken piece of furniture during a particularly steamy scene. As per the interview obtained by E! News, despite the awkwardness, the stars' off-screen friendship helped create a supportive and comfortable environment on set, allowing them to navigate such moments with ease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024