Indian Army synonymous with valour, courage: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to the 'known and unknown' army personnel who have made supreme sacrifice for the country.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 14:19 IST
Indian Army synonymous with valour, courage: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to the 'known and unknown' army personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. "Numerous army personnel have sacrificed their lives protecting our borders, flag, motherland and people. On Army Day, I offer my 'Shradhhanjali' [tribute] to all the known and unknown army personnel who have sacrificed their lives," Shah said during his address at the inauguration and launch of several development projects in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

He also took to Twitter, terming the Army as 'synonymous' with valour and courage. "Indian Army is synonymous with valour and courage. On #ArmyDay, I extend my greetings to soldiers, veterans and their families. India is proud of our Army for their resolve to keep the nation safe. We salute our Bravehearts and bow down to their supreme sacrifices," he said in a tweet.

On the occasion of 75th army day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, conveyed his wishes to serving Army personnel as well as ex-servicemen. PM Modi took to Twitter saying, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis."

Meanwhile, at the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in Hyderabad, PM Modi said: "It is also Army Day today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army's contribution towards the security of the nation and its borders, its valour is unparalleled." President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the army personnel.

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the 75th Army Day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the "indomitable courage, bravery, sacrifices and service of army personnel". "Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army's efforts to keep India safe and secure," he tweeted.

Army Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and honour each soldier of our country for their selfless service. On this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief in Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, who took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

