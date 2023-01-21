Left Menu

Incoming New Zealand PM Hipkins says finance minister to continue in role

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 05:53 IST
Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Saturday Finance Minister Grant Robertson is expected to continue in the role.

"Grant Robertson has indicated he's happy to continue in that role. I absolutely intend to follow through with that," Hipkins told a news conference after being announced as the sole candidate to replace Jacinda Ardern as Labour leader.

