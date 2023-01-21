Sunil Jakhar was BJP's mole in Congress: Pratap Singh Bajwa

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday attacked BJP's Sunil Jakhar saying that even when he was in the Congress many knew he was a BJP ''mole'' who was working to destabilise the party.

Bajwa's remark came a day after Jakhar accused him of calling Manmohan Singh a “proxy” Prime Minister.

In a statement, Bajwa, the leader of opposition in Punjab, said, ''Even when Jakhar was in Congress party it was a known fact within the party that he was a stooge and a mole of the BJP party.'' ''His close association with Captain Amarinder Singh was also well known and how they both clandestinely hobnobbed with the saffron party to destabilise congress party was no secret,'' alleged Bajwa.

''First, double-faced and hypocrite politicians such as Jakhar and the likes of him in the BJP tried to discredit the Bharat Jodo Yatra by raising insignificant issues such as pointing a finger at the colour of Rahul Gandhi's turban.

''Now the same people after being ruffled by the success of yatra and do not want Rahul Gandhi to be projected as prime minister,'' Bajwa said, adding, however much BJP may try, it will not be able to derail Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Qadian MLA also slammed Jakhar and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for being silent on the grant of a 40-day parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a rape convict.

Ram Rahim Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday after he was granted a 40-day parole.

The BJP and the SAD had on Friday lambasted Bajwa, alleging that he called Manmohan Singh a proxy PM, insulting the Sikhs and the people of Punjab.

Bajwa during a rally in Pathankot on Thursday had said only Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and no one else will do.

