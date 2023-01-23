Left Menu

Tamil Nadu bypoll: Congress fields former union minister EVKS Elangovan from Erode

The Congress' announcement came as a surprise as Elangovan stated on Saturday that he would not contest the bypoll but sought the ticket for his son Sanjay Sampath.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 11:29 IST
Tamil Nadu bypoll: Congress fields former union minister EVKS Elangovan from Erode
EVKS Elangovan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday declared former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief EVKS Elangovan as the party's candidate for the February 27 by-election to the Erode (east) assembly constituency. The announcement came as a surprise as Elangovan stated on Saturday that he would not contest the bypoll but sought the ticket for his son Sanjay Sampath.

Elangovan will contest the assembly election after almost 39 years. On Sunday evening, an AICC press release said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the candidature of Elangovan for the ensuing assembly byelection to the Erode East constituency which was necessitated due to the death of his son and incumbent MLA Thirumahan Evera.

Sampath, after the party meeting on Sunday, expressed his wish to contest the poll from the Congress ticket. Erode South Congress district president Makkal Rajan had also sought to contest the by-election. Elangovan was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and served as Union minister of state for textiles. He was TNCC president from 2014 to 2017. He was elected to the Sathyamangalam assembly constituency in the year 1985.

He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Theni constituency and lost to AIADMK's P Ravindranath Kumar Last week, the Election Commission announced a bypoll to the Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The filing of nominations would start on January 31 and end on February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023