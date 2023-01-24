Putin says Russian pharmacies are short on some medicines
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:52 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that inspections had revealed shortages of some medicines in Russian pharmacies.
Speaking at a meeting with government officials, he also said that the prices of some medicines had risen.
While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to Russia has been hit by transport, insurance and customs hurdles caused by the war and other restrictive measures, industry figures say.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Western
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it repels attacks in east
Pope says wars like that in Ukraine are 'crime against God and humanity'
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
Russian missile strike kills one in east Ukraine - governor