Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Two Memphis Fire Department employees 'relieved of duty' in Tyre Nichols case

Two Memphis Fire Department employees involved in the care of a Black man who died after a traffic stop earlier this month have been relieved of their duties during an investigation, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. The Memphis Fire Department did not identify the two people facing discipline or say if they were firefighters. It was also not clear if the employees were being paid while not working or if they would eventually return to their duties.

Classified documents found at former U.S. Vice President Pence's home

Documents marked as classified were discovered at former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his attorney said in letters seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The attorney, Greg Jacob, sent a letter to the National Archives on Jan. 18 notifying them of the documents and in a separate letter on Jan. 22 notified the Archives that the FBI came to the former vice president's home to collect them.

U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027

The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency's chief said on Tuesday. NASA will partner with the U.S. military's research and development agency, DARPA, to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion engine and launch it to space "as soon as 2027," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said during a conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Taylor Swift concert fiasco leads to U.S. Senate grilling for Ticketmaster

U.S. senators slammed Live Nation Entertainment's lack of transparency and inability to block bot purchases of tickets on Tuesday, in a hearing called after a major fiasco involving ticket sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming concert tour. Live Nation Entertainment Inc subsidiary Ticketmaster, which has been unpopular with fans for years, has drawn fresh heat from U.S. lawmakers over how it handled ticket sales last fall for Swift's "Eras" tour, her first in five years. Experts say Ticketmaster commands more than 70% market share of primary ticket services for major U.S. concert venues.

U.S. FDA proposes limits on lead in processed baby food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed significant limits on levels of lead in processed baby food that could reduce exposure to the contaminant by as much as 27%. The health regulator's new draft guidance applies to packaged foods intended for babies and children under two years of age.

Ex-Proud Boy says group 'celebrated' violence ahead of U.S. Capitol riot

A former member of the Proud Boys organization testified on Tuesday against the far-right group's former leader and other members, telling a Washington jury members anticipated a "civil war" ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Matthew Greene, a New York resident and veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, said his interactions with other members of the group gave him the impression that the organization was prepared to use force to keep former U.S. Republican President Donald Trump in office following his 2020 election defeat.

California reels from back-to-back shootings that killed 18

A deadly gun rampage at a pair of northern California mushroom farms likely stemmed from a workplace grievance, authorities said on Tuesday, as new details emerged about the latest of two back-to-back mass shootings that claimed 18 lives and horrified the nation. In apparently unrelated acts of mass murder, 11 people were shot to death on Saturday night at a Los Angeles-area dance hall frequented mostly by older patrons of Asian descent, and seven were slain on Monday in an attack on farm workers, many of them immigrants, in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay near San Francisco.

McConnell: U.S. debt limit solution must come from Biden, McCarthy

Any agreement to address the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a first-ever default by Washington will have to come from President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Senate Republican said on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has played an integral role in debt ceiling negotiations in the past, predicted that no solution formulated by the Democratic-led Senate is likely to win approval from the House, which Republicans control by a slim margin.

Snow go: New York City's winter is missing the white stuff

Winter is well under way in New York City and the holiday celebrations are fading into the distance - but there has still not been a proper snowfall. Central Park is green. The sun is out. And ducks frolic in ice-free ponds.

Charging decision in Trump election case 'imminent,' Georgia prosecutor says

A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 presidential election told a judge on Tuesday that decisions on whether to bring criminal charges are "imminent." Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, spoke at a hearing on whether to publicly release the final report from a special grand jury that spent months examining the Trump campaign's actions. She urged county Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to keep the report secret for now, warning that future defendants could argue that unsealing the document hurt their right to a fair trial, among other concerns.

