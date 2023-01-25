Left Menu

RSS to hold Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Haryana from March 12 to 14

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a meeting at Samalkha in the Panipat district from March 12 to 14.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a meeting at Samalkha in the Panipat district from March 12 to 14. Taking to Twitter, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said, "The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held this year on March 12, 13 and 14, 2023 at Samalkha, Haryana."

There will be a gathering of about 1800 'Pracharaks' in the Pratinidhi Sabha, which is the most significant meeting of the RSS. The entire year's program and agenda of the Sangh will be decided in Pratinidhi Sabha. (ANI)

