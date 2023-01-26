Top Turkey court rejects Kurdish party request to delay closure ruling until after vote
Turkey's top court said on Thursday it had rejected a request by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to delay until after May elections a final ruling on a case that could shut it down over alleged ties to militants. The case against the HDP, the country's third-biggest party, comes ahead of elections that pose President Tayyip Erdogan's biggest test in 20 years in power.
The case against the HDP, the country's third-biggest party, comes ahead of elections that pose President Tayyip Erdogan's biggest test in 20 years in power. Polls show he and his ruling AK Party could lose, especially if the HDP cooperates with an opposition alliance.
Earlier this month, the court froze the HDP's bank accounts holding Treasury aid during the course of the trial. The HDP rejects the prosecutor's charges.
