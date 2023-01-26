Left Menu

Top Turkey court rejects Kurdish party request to delay closure ruling until after vote

Turkey's top court said on Thursday it had rejected a request by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to delay until after May elections a final ruling on a case that could shut it down over alleged ties to militants. The case against the HDP, the country's third-biggest party, comes ahead of elections that pose President Tayyip Erdogan's biggest test in 20 years in power.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 14:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's top court said on Thursday it had rejected a request by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to delay until after May elections a final ruling on a case that could shut it down over alleged ties to militants.

The case against the HDP, the country's third-biggest party, comes ahead of elections that pose President Tayyip Erdogan's biggest test in 20 years in power. Polls show he and his ruling AK Party could lose, especially if the HDP cooperates with an opposition alliance.

Earlier this month, the court froze the HDP's bank accounts holding Treasury aid during the course of the trial. The HDP rejects the prosecutor's charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

