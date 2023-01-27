Following are the top stories at 7.30 pm: NATION DEL67 PM-LDALL PARIKSHA-PE CHARCHA **** Never take shortcuts, exam results not end of life, gadgets not smarter than you: PM to students New Delhi: Never take the shortcut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to students on Friday, cautioning that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run and asserting that exam results are not the end of life. **** DEL64 CONG-LD YATRA **** Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong accuses govt of withdrawing security personnel in J-K's Qazigund New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the government of withdrawing security personnel from around Rahul Gandhi as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached near Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged security breach. **** DEL52 JK-RAHUL-POLICE **** No security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra, says J-K police Anantnag (J-K): There was no security lapse at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police official said on Friday while stressing that the organisers had not informed the police about a large crowd joining the march from Banihal. **** DEL71 JK-YATRA-RAMESH-ARTICLE 370 **** Bharat Jodo Yatra will not discuss political issues of J-K such as Article 370 abrogation: Ramesh Khanabal (J-K): The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will not discuss political issues of Jammu and Kashmir such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the Gupkar Alliance as there will be other opportunities to raise those, the Congress said on Friday. **** DEL37 CONG-CHINA **** Cong seeks discussion on China in Budget session of Parliament New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took serious note of a research paper presented at the DGP-IGP annual conference, alleging that it has exposed the government's ''weak-kneed approach'' towards China and demanded a discussion on the issue in the Budget session of Parliament. **** DES38 DL-DU-DOCUMENTARY-LD POLICE **** Outsiders tried to screen BBC documentary in DU, cops called to maintain law and order: Registrar New Delhi: Police were called to the Delhi University campus to maintain law and order after ''outsiders'' tried to screen a controversial BBC documentary at the Arts Faculty on Friday, Registrar Vikas Gupta said after several students were detained. **** DES21 DL-AAP-MCD-BHARDWAJ **** BJP wants to 'capture' MCD by 'unconstitutional' means, says AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) People have chosen the AAP to helm the Municipal Corporation of Delhi but the BJP wants to ''capture'' it through ''unconstitutional'' means, party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Friday. **** BOM19 MH-FORMER CJI-SANSKRIT **** Former CJI Bobde asks why Sanskrit can't be India's official language, cites 1949 media reports on Ambedkar's backing Nagpur: Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Friday batted for Sanskrit as the country's official language, including for use in courts, and said even the architect of the Constitution and eminent jurist BR Ambedkar had proposed it as per media reports from 1949. **** CAL15 WB-VISVA BHARATI-AMARTYA-LETTER **** Visva-Bharati issues fresh letter to Sen on land issue, second in 3 days Kolkata: In a fresh missive to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Visva-Bharati university on Friday asked him to immediately hand over parts of a plot he was allegedly occupying in an "unauthorised manner" at Santiniketan. **** LEGAL LGD21 SC-PREMATURE RELEASE-CONTEMPT **** SC considers UP's decision to release convicts on Republic Day, closes contempt case against DG-prisons New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday closed a contempt case against the Director General of Prisons of Uttar Pradesh after the state government apprised it of its decision to prematurely release several convicts serving life imprisonment in the state jails. **** LGD20 DL-HC-JOURNALIST **** Journalist deported to NY for misrepresenting facts in visa application: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that American journalist Angad Singh has been blacklisted despite being an OCI card holder for misrepresenting facts in his application for obtaining a journalistic visa and violating certain norms. **** LGD15 SC-LD LALIT MODI-LAWYER **** SC refuses to pass order on plea against Lalit Modi's remarks, says parties mature enough New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on a plea alleging that former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi made ''scurrilous'' remarks against former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi in a social media post. **** LGD18 SC-TIGERS **** 2,967 tigers in India across 53 tiger reserves: Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that there are 2,967 tigers in the country spread across 53 tiger reserves, according to a 2018 report. **** FGN34 UK-SIKH-SUNAK-AWARD **** British Sikh engineer wins PM Rishi Sunak's award for low-cost invention London: A British Sikh engineer behind an energy efficient manual washing machine for low-income groups around the world, inspired by his volunteering work in India, has won Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Points of Light Award. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN30 SAFRICA-BRICS-MEETING **** Social security issues to be prioritised at BRICS meetings in South Africa Johannesburg: Social security issues will be on top of the agenda at the BRICS countries meeting to be hosted next month by South Africa, which took over the Presidency of the five-nation bloc from China on January 1 this year. By Fakir Hassen **** FES32 PAK-ILLNESS-DEATHS **** Mysterious illness claims 18 lives in Pakistan Karachi: A mysterious illness has killed 18 people, mostly children, in Karachi's Kemari area with health officials in this southern Pakistani port city still unable to find the cause of the deaths. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)