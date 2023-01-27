Biden picks Jeff Zients as next chief of staff -statement
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:49 IST
Joe Biden has picked his former COVID-19 policy coordinator Jeff Zients to be his next chief of staff, the U.S. president said in a statement released by the White House on Friday.
Zients will replace Biden's current chief of staff Ron Klain, the statement said. (writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Susan Heavey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Ron Klain
- Jeff Zients
- Ismail Shakil
- U.S.
- Susan Heavey
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Biden picks Jeff Zients as next chief of staff -statement
Biden names Jeff Zients as new White House chief of staff
EXPLAINER-Who is Jeff Zients, incoming White House chief of staff?