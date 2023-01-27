Biden picks Jeff Zients as next chief of staff -statement

Joe Biden has picked his former COVID-19 policy coordinator Jeff Zients to be his next chief of staff, the U.S. president said in a statement released by the White House on Friday.

Zients will replace Biden's current chief of staff Ron Klain, the statement said. (writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Susan Heavey)

