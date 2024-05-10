PM Modi: Congress Manifesto Neglects Middle Class, Focuses onVote Bank Freebies
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Middle class not considered in Congress manifesto, but it announced giving income of middle class to vote bank, claims PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- PM Modi
- Middle class
- Manifesto
- Income
- Vote bank
- Elections
- Politics
- India
- Government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voting begins for one seat in second and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Tripura: Official.
Polling begins for three seats in second phase of parliamentary elections in West Bengal: Official.
Polling begins for five seats in second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam: Official.
Polling begins in 8 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in second phase of general elections.
Google Doodle commemorates second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 with voting symbol