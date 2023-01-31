Left Menu

Tunisian president appoints a military official as agriculture minister

Last August, Saied appointed Mostafa Ferjani, the former director general of military health, an adviser in the presidency. Ali Mrabet, who is a doctor and military official, is the health minister in the Saied government.

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday appointed a military official as agriculture minister, in a partial cabinet reshuffle that included the ministries of agriculture and education. As part of the changes, Saied named Mohamed Ali Boughdiri education minister, the presidency said.

Abdel Monem Belati, the general inspector of the Armed Forces, was appointed minister of agriculture, reinforcing the presence of military officials in Saied government.

Ali Mrabet, who is a doctor and military official, is the health minister in the Saied government. Saied has seized wide-ranging powers since he shut down parliament and dismissed the government in 2021 in a move the opposition described as a coup.

