TDP leader Nara Lokesh slams Andhra Pradesh CM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is afraid of people and thus he always moves in public places behind curtains. Nara Lokesh had a meeting at Thavanampalle of the Puthalapattu Assembly segment as part of his ongoing pada yatra 'Yuva Galam' where he said that YS Jagan is scared of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"If you want a better future for the youth in the State and if the youth should get jobs, this psycho should be out of power immediately and the cycle government should come back," Nara Lokesh remarked. "What is the fun in organizing the Naadu-Nedu program as there are no basic facilities in the schools and other educational institutions," asked the TDP leader Nara Lokesh who stated that at least 17 cases are filed against him now as he is moving among the people.

"I am not scared of such false cases," he added. Terming Jagan as a liar who always takes the people for a ride, Nara Lokesh dared the Chief Minister to come for an open debate as to who is behind several companies setting up their units in the State and who chased the companies out of the State.

"A Minister in the Jagan Cabinet himself admitted on the floor of the Assembly that six lakh jobs were created during the TDP regime," he said and observed that the people are now fed up with the YSRCP rule. Representatives of Paramedics met Nara Lokesh during the pada yatra. They informed him that there is no evidence of them completing the community paramedics training since the certificates have not been issued to them, following which they are being subjected to frequent harassment by government officials.

They appealed to the TDP leader to take up the matter with the authorities concerned and also to recognize them as first referrals. Responding to their appeals, Nara Lokesh said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is completely ignoring the health sector and miserably failed in utilising the services of the paramedics in rural areas. (ANI)

