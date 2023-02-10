Italy has asked for flexibility on use of existing EU funds - Meloni
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-02-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has asked for flexibility on using existing European Union (EU) funds, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday while speaking in Brussels.
Relaxing state aid rules could have negative consequences for the EU internal market, Meloni added as she spoke during a press conference on the occasion of the European Council extraordinary meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- European Union
- Giorgia Meloni
- Meloni
- Italy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One person arrested and one person wounded after knife attack in Brussels
European Union's Ambassador to India, Germany's parliamentarians discuss EU-India strategic ties
Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels
Italy's Meloni to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Brussels on Thursday - source
Brussels says EU exit from Energy Charter Treaty 'unavoidable'