Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm -manager

Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said. "He is currently in critical condition and it's a wait and see situation," the 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

Exclusive-Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April

Discover Financial Services, a provider of credit cards, told Reuters it will allow its network to track purchases at gun retailers come April, making it the first among its peers to publicly give a date for moving ahead with the initiative, which is aimed at helping authorities probe gun-related crimes. Discover's announcement came after the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which decides on the classification of merchant categories used by payment cards, approved in September the launch of a dedicated code for gun retailers.

Six dead as gunman goes on rampage in small Mississippi town

A gunman went on a rampage in a small Mississippi town on Friday, killing his ex-wife and five other people in three locations before sheriff's deputies arrested him, the county sheriff and witnesses said. The bloodshed occurred in Arkabutla, a rural hamlet of fewer than 300 people in Tate County in northern Mississippi, about 40 miles (60 km) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

U.S. senator asks railroad CEOs to answer questions on hazardous shipments

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said on Friday she was opening an inquiry into railroad hazardous materials safety practices after a Feb. 3 Ohio derailment of a train operated by Norfolk Southern raised new concerns. Cantwell wrote the chief executives of Norfolk Southern, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Canadian National, Canadian Pacific, CSX, Kansas City Southern, and Union Pacific seeking information to help determine how to improve safety.

Michigan Republicans tap election denier to lead state party

Republicans in Michigan on Saturday selected Trump loyalist Kristina Karamo as their next state chair, elevating an election denier to a critical leadership role in a sign of the growing clout of far-right and grassroots members over the party in the battleground state. The election of Karamo could complicate the party's ability to raise money ahead of the 2024 elections, when Michigan will likely play an important role in who controls the White House and the U.S. Senate.

Buttigieg urges U.S. railroads to boost safety, not oppose reforms

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he would call on major railroads to improve safety after a Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a train operated by Norfolk Southern. Buttigieg in a letter to Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Alan Shaw said he would also urge Congress to raise the cap on fines against railroads for violating safety regulations "to ensure their deterrent effect is commensurate with the economic proportions of today's large railroad companies."

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care -statement

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has decided to receive hospice care and "spend his remaining time at home with his family" instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center said on Saturday. Carter, 98, who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history, was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981.

Pepsico recalls some Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks in U.S

Pepsico Inc recalled more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks chilled coffee drink after glass was found in some of the bottles, the U.S. Food and Drug administration said in a notice.

The voluntary recall, which was initiated on Jan. 28, covers more than 300,000 bottles of the Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink, the FDA said.

