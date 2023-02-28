Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says

U.S. first lady Jill Biden wants Americans to know that her husband, President Joe Biden, does plan to run for a second four-year term, and she's all for it - even as a formal declaration of his intentions has yet to be made. Jill Biden, asked by CNN about her husband's plans on a just-completed trip to Namibia and Kenya, said she expects him to announce a campaign and dismissed a question on whether the 80-year-old Democrat might opt out of a run in 2024.

Ohio residents, Norfolk Southern strike a deal on crash evidence

Ohio residents suing Norfolk Southern Corp will get an extra day to inspect rail cars that spilled a toxic chemical during a train derailment this month before the company clears the crash site, according to a deal struck by the parties Monday. Attorneys for the residents and Norfolk Southern told U.S. District Judge Benita Yalonda Pearson in Youngstown, Ohio, that the residents' experts would have three days to inspect five rail cars from the train carrying vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and carcinogenic gas, instead of the originally planned two.

Struggling with US asylum app, migrant families split at border

Dozens of migrant families are splitting up at Mexico's northern border as they struggle to secure U.S. asylum appointments on a government app beset by high demand and persistent glitches, migrants and advocates say. The anxiety of separation is piling more pressure on families who have often taken perilous journeys through several countries to reach the U.S.-Mexico frontier, and now no longer know when they will reunite.

Jury in Murdaugh South Carolina murder trial to visit scene of crime

Jurors in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh will visit the family estate where prosecutors said he gunned down his wife and youngest son, the judge ruled on Monday. Murdaugh's lawyer Dick Harpootlian asked Judge Clifton Newman to allow the jurors to visit the crime scene "to get some understanding of spatial relationships" at the dog kennels where the murders took place on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Republican war on 'woke' policies creeps into U.S. debt-ceiling debate

U.S. House Republicans are eyeing $150 billion in spending cuts that reflect a hardline drive to target education, healthcare and housing - particularly efforts to address racial inequities that conservatives deride as "woke" - as they push forward in talks on the federal debt ceiling. House of Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington said Republicans are assembling a budget along the lines of a budget proposal developed by Russell Vought, who served as Republican President Donald Trump's budget chief.

US to crack down on child labor amid massive uptick

The Biden administration announced measures to crack down on child labor on Monday amid a steep rise in violations and investigative reports by Reuters and other news outlets on illegal employment of migrant minors in dangerous U.S. industries. U.S. officials said the Labor Department had seen a nearly 70% increase in child labor violations since 2018, including in hazardous occupations. In the last fiscal year, 835 companies were found to have violated child labor laws.

Murdoch testified Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election

Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts "endorsed" the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday. Documents in the case in Delaware State Court show Murdoch and other Fox executives believed Joe Biden fairly beat Donald Trump and that the results were not in doubt.

U.S. needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs

President Joe Biden on Monday praised the contribution of African Americans in the United States at an event to celebrate "Black History Month," something presidents from both parties have done for decades. "History matters and Black history matters," Biden said to an audience of Black Congress members and government officials. Americans "can't just choose to learn what we want to know," Biden said. They need to learn "the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation," he said.

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

Crews in central Oklahoma on Monday were assessing the damage and clearing debris left behind by a string of rare February tornadoes that roared through the area overnight, knocking out power to thousands of customers and injuring a dozen people. In Norman, 12 people were taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in the storms that rolled through and near the city at around 11 p.m. local time on Sunday. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Norman Chief of Police Kevin Foster said during a news conference on Monday.

Florida Gov. DeSantis ends 'corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co to operate with a high degree of autonomy. "The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," DeSantis said during a press event at Lake Buena Vista near Orlando.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)