Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs, MCD councillors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 14:50 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of AAP MLAs and MCD councillors on Wednesday to discuss the party's strategies in the light of recent developments, sources said.

The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence, a day after ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet.

''During the meeting, there is likely going to be a discussion on what the party will do following the events that have unfolded in the last few days,'' a source said.

While Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday evening by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.

However, Jain continued to be a minister in the Delhi government without any portfolios.

Sources said both the resignations were sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for acceptance on February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

