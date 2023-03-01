"We will get majority in Meghalaya, Chief Minister has worked for people": NPP leader

A day ahead of counting for Meghalaya assembly polls, National People's Party (NPP) leader JD Sangma has exuded confidence of the party getting a comfortable majority in the state. JD Sangma, NPP chief of West Garo Hills district, said the party will over 30 seats in the 60-member assembly and emerge victorious.

"We have worked very hard. Our Chief Minister also worked very hard not only for this election campaign but he worked for the people to boost development, specially in Garo Hills region. We are very confident," he said. "We are hopeful that our party will win at least 15 seats in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region. We are expecting it will be around 31-32 seats in the state. We are preparing for the celebrations," he added.

NPP workers also expressed confidence of victory. Meghalaya saw voting for assmebly polls on February 27. Agatchi W. Momin, a NPP worker from the South Tura constituency, said that all party workers are eagerly waiting for tomorrow's result.

NPP leader and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency. Both BJP and NPP contested the assembly polls separately though they partnered in the ruling alliance.

In an interesting development, Conrad Sangma met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday night. The meeting lasted for half an hour. Exit polls have predicted a hung verdict in Meghalaya.

The Election Commission has made all the arrangements for the counting of votes. The security at EVM strong rooms has been strengthened. Apart from Meghalaya, the counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday for assembly polls in Nagaland and Tripura. (ANI)

