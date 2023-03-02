Left Menu

Blinken condemns Russia's 'systematic muzzling' of critics at U.N. rights council

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:20 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of repressing domestic critics and called on U.N.- mandated investigators to keep documenting Russia's alleged abuses in the Ukraine war in a speech to the Human Rights Council on Thursday. Blinken described Russia's civil society crackdown as a "systematic muzzling" and also urged U.N.-appointed investigators to continue documenting Russia's Ukraine abuses to provide "an impartial record of what's occurring, and a foundation for national and international efforts to hold perpetrators accountable".

His video address comes ahead of an expected speech by a senior Russian official Sergei Ryabkov who is due to appear before the same Geneva-based body for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

