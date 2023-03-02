Left Menu

Army pushed back Chinese under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership: Cong chief Kharge

The Army under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi valiantly fought and pushed back the Chinese in 1987 along the border and it is important that the Congress became strong once again for a progressive India, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.After laying a wreath at the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur near here, Kharge traced the late leaders services to the nation.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 20:58 IST
Army pushed back Chinese under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership: Cong chief Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

The Army under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi valiantly fought and pushed back the Chinese in 1987 along the border and it is important that the Congress became strong once again for a progressive India, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.

After laying a wreath at the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur near here, Kharge traced the late leader's services to the nation. ''In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi granted statehood to Arunachal Pradesh despite Chinese opposition. Later, in 1987, during the military standoff in Tawang, the Indian government ensured that we did not give up our claims along the border. Thus, Indian Army under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi valiantly fought and pushed back the Chinese,'' Kharge said. For the unity, integrity and progress of the country, it is important that the Congress should become strong once again, he said in a statement released here by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. It is only the Congress party that can build a modern and progressive India. ''In this fight for building a modern and progressive India, Rajiv Gandhi will always remain a source of inspiration for the Congress party and the youth of our country,'' Kharge added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug; Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin and more

Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023