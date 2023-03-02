Army pushed back Chinese under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership: Cong chief Kharge

The Army under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi valiantly fought and pushed back the Chinese in 1987 along the border and it is important that the Congress became strong once again for a progressive India, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.

After laying a wreath at the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur near here, Kharge traced the late leader's services to the nation. ''In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi granted statehood to Arunachal Pradesh despite Chinese opposition. Later, in 1987, during the military standoff in Tawang, the Indian government ensured that we did not give up our claims along the border. Thus, Indian Army under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi valiantly fought and pushed back the Chinese,'' Kharge said. For the unity, integrity and progress of the country, it is important that the Congress should become strong once again, he said in a statement released here by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. It is only the Congress party that can build a modern and progressive India. ''In this fight for building a modern and progressive India, Rajiv Gandhi will always remain a source of inspiration for the Congress party and the youth of our country,'' Kharge added.

