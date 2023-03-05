Left Menu

BJP mandal president resigns in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:16 IST
BJP mandal president resigns in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP mandal president of Banamalipur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district, Dipak Kar has resigned amidst allegations of sabotage leading to defeat of state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee in the recently held Assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Banamalipur Assembly constituency, considered a stronghold of the saffron party, was held by former Chief Minister Bipplab Kumar Deb. Deb had defeated Congress nominee Gopal Chandra Roy by a margin of 12,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections.

This time, the BJP candidate Rajib Bhattacharjee lost the elections to Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy by a margin of 1,369 votes.

Pressure was mounting on the mandal president (Dipak Kar) to resign ever since the defeat of Bhattacharjee amidst allegations of sabotage. Finally, the mandal president who wanted to contest the election from Banamalipur constituency resigned on Saturday.

''I have heard that Banamalipur Mandal president Dipak Kar has resigned from the post but has not yet received the letter'', Bhattacharjee told PTI Kar a contractor was once close to the CPI(M). He joined the BJP in 2018 and became mandal president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023