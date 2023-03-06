Estonia's ruling Reform party in the lead as 92% of parliament votes counted
Estonia's ruling liberal Reform party is leading Sunday's vote for parliament with 32.0% support as 92.4% of ballots have been counted, data from the national election authority showed.
The far-right EKRE party was in second place with 15.7% support, the data showed.
