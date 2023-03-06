Left Menu

BJP's Manik Saha meets governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:07 IST
BJP leader Manik Saha on Monday evening met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake his claim to be the next chief minister of Tripura.

Earlier in the day Saha was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party and the next chief minister of the northeastern state at a meeting of the BJP legislative party held here on Monday.

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the event.

In the recently held elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly while its ally- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - won one seat.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA head Himanta Biswa Darma had visited the state on Sunday to measure the water and held meetings with the Chief Minister and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet.

Party sources said, Sarma also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the cabinet and its leader to ensure a smooth transition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states are expected to also join the swearing-in ceremony.

