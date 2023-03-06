At event in TN, Kerala CM slams Centre's language policy

Left Menu

Sharing a dais with his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo M K Stalin here, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the Union government was misusing central agencies for persecuting their political rivals.Vijayan called for a joint fight by CPIM and the Dravidian party against the BJP on many issues, including protection of regional languages.We have long talked about the political misuse of central investigative agencies and the agencies like ED and CBI were being misused for political persecution, the Kerala Chief Minister said.Many of the ED cases go unpunished.

06-03-2023
Sharing a dais with his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo M K Stalin here, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the Union government was misusing central agencies for persecuting their political rivals.

Vijayan called for a joint fight by CPI(M) and the Dravidian party against the BJP on many issues, including protection of regional languages.

''We have long talked about the political misuse of central investigative agencies and the agencies like ED and CBI were being misused for political persecution,'' the Kerala Chief Minister said.

''Many of the ED cases go unpunished. There is no big difference in CBI cases also. It means that their credibility has been eroded by political abuse,'' Vijayan said, while addressing a function organised by the CPI(M) Tamil Nadu unit here to mark the 200th anniversary of the 'Thol Sheelai Porattam' (Channar revolt).

Vijayan made the allegations against the central agencies weeks after his former principal secretary was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Life Mission bribe case.

Raking up the anti-Hindi sentiments of Dravidian parties, Vijayan said, ''We know that the slogan of one language, one country, one culture is that of fascism and will destroy India's diversity''.

''I remember DMK fighting for language protection. Today, we see the imposition of Hindi becoming a reality in the country and those who rule the Centre have become its advocates and practitioners,'' Vijayan said here.

The veteran Left leader said there were many factors that can bring the Left party and the DMK together in their fight against the Centre.

This includes protection of language and preservation of the federal structure of the country and also the protection of the states' needs and the fierce struggle for rights, he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister also claimed that there are parties in every state to stand with the DMK and the CPI(M) in all these issues.

