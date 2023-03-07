U.S. deeply concerned by Tunisian president's remarks on migration -State Dept

The United States is deeply concerned by remarks from Tunisia's president on migration and reports of arbitrary arrests, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday, urging Tunisian authorities to meet obligations to protect the rights of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday denounced racism and pointed to possible legal consequences for those attacking migrants 10 days after announcing a crackdown on illegal migration using language the African Union condemned as "racialized hate speech."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)