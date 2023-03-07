Left Menu

PM Modi extends wishes to Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremonies of Meghalaya and Nagaland chief ministers and extended his best wishes to them.

PM Modi extends wishes to Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremonies of Meghalaya and Nagaland chief ministers and extended his best wishes to them.

''Joined the oath taking ceremony of Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji and his Council of Ministers. I am confident that this team, which is a blend of youth and experience, will continue the good governance trajectory of Nagaland and fulfil people's aspirations. My best wishes to them,'' he tweeted.

He earlier attended the oath taking ceremony of Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya. Modi said, ''Attended the oath taking ceremony of Shri Conrad Sangma Ji and his ministerial team. Congratulations to those who took oath. Best wishes to them in their pursuit of taking Meghalaya to new heights of growth.'' The BJP is a junior partner to regional parties in both the states. The prime minister is expected to attend the swearing-in of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday.

