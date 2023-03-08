Left Menu

Canadian man accused of throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau pleads guilty

A CTV camera had captured what looked to be white gravel hitting Trudeau and one of his bodyguards as he walked toward his campaign bus in London, Ontario, in 2021. Marshall, who was a member of the right-wing People's Party of Canada, was charged by police with assault with a weapon.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 04:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 04:12 IST
Canadian man accused of throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau pleads guilty

By Kanishka Singh March 7 (Reuters) -

A man accused of throwing gravel at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the 2021 election campaign pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of common assault, prosecutors and his lawyer said. Trudeau was hit by a handful of gravel in 2021 while on the campaign trail as he made his way past a crowd shouting their opposition to COVID-19-related mandates and restrictions. The prime minister was not injured and his Liberal Party went on to win the election.

A sentencing hearing for Shane Marshall, who is aged in the mid-20s and is from the province of Ontario, will be held on May 1. Marshall's lawyer, Luke Reidy, said the plea likely meant his client will avoid jail time in the sentencing. A CTV camera had captured what looked to be white gravel hitting Trudeau and one of his bodyguards as he walked toward his campaign bus in London, Ontario, in 2021.

Marshall, who was a member of the right-wing People's Party of Canada, was charged by police with assault with a weapon. The party expelled Marshall after the incident. "I'll be communicating with the Crown's office on sentencing and there will probably be a joint submission on sentencing, and that was largely the incentive for the plea this morning," Reidy said.

Marshall admitted he picked up a handful of gravel and threw it in the direction of Trudeau and a crowd of security personnel and supporters as the Liberal Party leader stepped aboard a campaign bus, CBC News reported, citing an agreed statement of facts read in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023