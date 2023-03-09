Denmark reshuffles government after defence minister's illness

Denmark's government on Thursday reshuffled its cabinet in the wake of Defence Minister Jakob Elleman-Jensen's continued illness, making deputy Liberal Party leader Stephanie Lose new minister in charge of the economy.

Troels Lund Poulsen, who has been minister of economics since the government was formed in December, will continue his role as acting minister of defence until Elleman-Jensen returns to office, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

