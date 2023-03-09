Mexico president denounces calls for foreign military intervention against cartels

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said his government "would not permit any kind of foreign intervention," following calls from U.S. lawmakers for military action against drug cartels.

"In addition to being irresponsible, it is an offense to the people of Mexico," Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference, referring to the proposal made by Republican members of the U.S. Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)