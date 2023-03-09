BJP holds press conferences in 9 states, UTs to counter Opposition charges against investigation agencies

The BJP on Thursday hit out at nine opposition leaders who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged misuse of investigation agencies CBI and ED, saying that they are involved in corruption and making false charges against these agencies to save themselves.

Recently, the opposition leaders, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wrote to the prime minister alleging ''blatant misuse'' of central agencies against members of the opposition.

Besides them, RJD leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were signatories to the letter.

To counter their charges, the BJP on Thursday deployed its local leaders from the states of these opposition leaders -- Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said.

These leaders who wrote letter to the prime minister have themselves been involved in corruption. And investigative agencies are following legal course of action. They are making false charges against investigative agencies to save themselves, Baluni said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari addressed a press conference in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak in Uttar Pradesh and leader of opposition Vijay Sinha in Bihar.

Sukanta Majumder (West Bengal), Bandi Sanjay (Telangana), K Surendran (Kerala), Ashwani Sharma (Punjab) and Ravinder Raina (Jammu and Kashmir) -- all presidents of the party state units -- held press conferences in their respective states and countered the opposition's charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)