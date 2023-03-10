Left Menu

Centre's portal asking farmers to mention caste for fertiliser purchase: Oppn tells Maha Assembly; CM assures rectification

Opposition members on Friday alleged in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that farmers in Sangli district of the state were being asked to mention their caste on a Union governments online portal for the purchase of fertilisers, prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to assure rectification in the system.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:54 IST
Centre's portal asking farmers to mention caste for fertiliser purchase: Oppn tells Maha Assembly; CM assures rectification
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition members on Friday alleged in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that farmers in Sangli district of the state were being asked to mention their caste on a Union government's online portal for the purchase of fertilisers, prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to assure rectification in the system. Shinde said the central government will be asked to remove the column on the portal where farmers are required to mention their caste. His intervention came after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue in the Lower House of the state legislature, saying that farmers in Sangli were being asked to mention their caste before the purchase of fertilisers through the Centre's portal. In the updated version of the portal, there is a category for buyers where their caste is asked, he said. To this, Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan said in that case this system will not be restricted to farmers in Sangli alone and it will be applicable for other parts of the state as well. The former chief minister demanded the state government to clarify. Stating that the portal is operated by the central government, senior minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the column that asks for the caste of the farmers will be deleted. ''The error will be rectified,'' he said. Mungantiwar criticised the Opposition for making a mountain out of a molehill.

Congress leader Nana Patole took a strong objection to Mungantiwar's remarks and targeted the government for asking farmers their caste before supplying urea and fertilisers to them. As the two senior legislators were engaged in a verbal duel, Shinde intervened saying the central government will be asked to remove the caste column from the portal. He alleged that the Opposition parties do not have anything to target the state government after it took several positive decisions for farmers in the budget presented on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023