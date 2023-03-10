BSP leader accuses Akhilesh Yadav of being in BJP’s ‘B-team’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Umashankar Singh on Friday accused the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of being the 'B team' of the BJP.

While talking to reporters in the district headquarters here, Singh targeted the SP and alleged that the party is working closely with the BJP and alleged that Akhilesh Yadav himself is in the BJP's 'B-team'.

The BSP leader said that as soon as the BJP came into power in the state in 2017, the party started investigating several works done by the Akhilesh Yadav government, however, to date no decision has come out in any inquiry.

Singh also launched a scathing attack on SP's chief general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and alleged that he is a BJP's planning. ''He (Ram Gopal) often holds meetings with senior BJP leaders and also participates in programs made by the people of BJP,'' the BSP leader said.

Singh said that people from the minority groups also understood that the SP chief cannot stand for them, he only uses the minority class.

Claiming that his party is a well-wisher of minorities, the BSP leader said that in the previous government of the BSP, the minority class got maximum respect. Naseemuddin Siddiqui was the minister of 22 departments. There was not a single riot in the state. He also said that in the Akhilesh Yadav government riots only happen to "create fear".

