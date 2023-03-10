Centre's only objective is to defame AAP: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP-led Centre on Friday, alleging that its ''only objective is to defame'' his party.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh claimed that former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been jailed in connection with the excise policy case, despite ''no evidence of corruption'' against him.

''The Centre has only one objective and that is to defame Aam Aadmi Party leaders and keep Manish Sisodia in jail by hook or by crook. Sisodia has been sent to jail but the central agencies have no evidence of corruption against him,'' he said.

The Rajya sabha MP further alleged that Sisodia's arrest was nothing but an attempt to ''divert the attention'' of people from a report of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group.

''The CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence for 14 hours. It arrested and interrogated him in custody and yet could not find anything and finally, the Centre resorted to using the ED. This is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of people from the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group,'' he said.

Sisodia has been arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

On Friday, a Delhi court sent the AAP leader to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 17.

