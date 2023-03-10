Left Menu

BJP strong at grassroots level, Congress may win 65 seats: CM Bommai on upcoming Karnataka polls

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the biggest strength of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is its robust grassroots-level organisation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the biggest strength of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is its robust grassroots-level organisation. Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said that the third phase of the pre-poll campaign is underway. After Booth Vijay, the 'Vijay Sankalp' yatra has been taken up. The conferences of all the morchas are going on."

Bommai said organizational works are going on in all 224 Assembly segments in Karnataka. The Chief Minister said there has been a tremendous response from the people to the works done by his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years, and works in his one-and-a-half-year tenure. He exuded confidence that BJP will come to power with a complete majority.

Asked about Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's prediction that the ruling BJP will get 65 seats in the coming Assembly polls, Bommai said, "Shivakumar might have told the number of seats to be won by the Congress Party." On denial of tickets to the sitting BJP legislators, CM Bommai said since every election will be different there is no example of giving the tickets to all the sitting MLAs. The tickets will be given only after the survey, performance, and other yardsticks.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are slated to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

