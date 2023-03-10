Left Menu

Kavitha's hunger strike an attempt to divert people's attention from Excise policy case: T'gana BJP prez

The ruling BRS has had its run-ins with state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.BJP vice president D K Aruna and other leaders took part in the protest.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:03 IST
Kavitha's hunger strike an attempt to divert people's attention from Excise policy case: T'gana BJP prez
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MLC K Kavitha's hunger strike in Delhi in support of the women's reservation bill was an attempt to divert people's attention from the allegations against her in the Delhi excise policy case, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged here on Friday.

Addressing a protest held here by the paty, titled ''Mahila Gosa - BJP Bharosa'' (Women's problems- BJP's assurance), the MP wondered as to why the BRS MPs did not raise the issue of women's reservation in the Parliament. Why did not Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao follow the 33 per cent quota in cabinet formation and distribution of party tickets.

Referring to Kavitha's comments that Telangana would never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime in Delhi, he asked as to how the Telangana society is concerned if there are allegations against her.

Kavitha should get interest-free loans for women in the state, among other welfare measures, he said.

The NDA government led by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had made efforts to pass the reservation bill and the Modi government too had women representation. Several other measures like providing gas connections to crores of women were taken, he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman claimed that while the BRS government tried to avoid the woman Governor's address to the legislature, the BJP made a woman as the country's President. The ruling BRS has had its run-ins with state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

BJP vice president D K Aruna and other leaders took part in the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023